NEW DELHI Feb 12 India has finally agreed to give a 3,333 rupees ($53.52) a tonne subsidy on raw sugar production which should help boost exports by the world's second-biggest producer, pressuring global prices.

The incentive is in place until March 31 and will be reviewed for subsequent months, two senior government officials told reporters after a cabinet meeting. The officials declined to be named as they are not authorised to speak to media.

The move should help cut output of refined sugar which lies in massive mounds with mills after four straight years of surplus production and unattractive prices in India and abroad.

Indian mills traditionally produce white sugar but a global glut has made exports difficult. A rise in sugar refining capacity in Asia and Africa has now given an opportunity to export raws.

The market has been expecting the announcement on incentive for the past several weeks but the cabinet could not decide earlier due to disagreement among ministers over the extent of subsidy for sugar mills. ($1=62.27 rupees) (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Nigam Prusty; Editing by Nidhi Verma)