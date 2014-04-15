NEW DELHI, April 15 India has sealed deals to export 1.4 million tonnes of sugar so far in the season that began in October but is likely to miss its target of selling 2 million tonnes on the world market, an industry body chief said on Tuesday.

Export deals have ground to a halt of late because of a sharp rise in local prices, after a long spell of free-fall, and unattractive global rates.

"In my view, our exports will be somewhere around 1.8 million tonnes, lower than our expectation of at least 2 million tonnes for this year. There have been no export deals in the last 15 days," said Abinash Verma, director general of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA). (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Douglas Busvine)