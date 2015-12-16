(Adds details)
By Mayank Bhardwaj
NEW DELHI Dec 16 India is likely to start the
2016/17 marketing year with 6.7 million tonnes of sugar, 26.4
percent lower than at the beginning of the current year, as
rising exports will pull down inventories in the world's second
biggest producer.
The higher Indian exports will put pressure on global prices
, but harden the local market and help mills pay farmers
at the support levels set by the state for sugar cane.
India started the 2015/16 year on Oct. 1 with 9.1 million
tonnes of sugar stocks carried forward from the earlier year.
"We can certainly export 1.0 million to 1.2 million tonnes
of white sugar ... We can also export up to 2 million tonnes of
raw sugar," A Vellayan, president of the Indian Sugar Mills
Association (ISMA), said on Wednesday.
The south Asian country, which competes with Brazil,
Thailand and Pakistan in the world market, usually produces
white sugar. It produces raw sugar only for exports, with its
key buyers being Sri Lanka and countries in the Middle East and
Africa.
In the current season mills have so far signed deals to
export 600,000 tonnes of sugar, including 125,000 tonnes
contracted by Indian Sugar Exim Corporation, a senior official
with another trade body said.
Out of this nearly 300,000 tonnes sugar has already been
dispatched and the remaining would be shipped out in the next
two to three months, the official said.
India has been pushing domestic mills to sell sugar on the
international market and use the proceeds to clear huge debts
they owe farmers for sugarcane.
In September, India made it compulsory for sugar producers
to ramp up exports to at least 4 million tonnes in the current
crushing season as the country is set to produce a surplus for a
sixth straight year.
In the last few years, debt-laden mills have been trying to
generate revenue outside their core sugar business as the price
of sweeteners dropped in the local market.
Sugar mills are expected to double the supply of ethanol to
as much as 1.3 billion litres in 2015/16, Vellayan said.
Ethanol is a cleaner fuel option as far as carbon emissions
are concerned compared with gasoline.
To give a boost to ethanol consumption, the government is
considering allowing automakers to manufacture vehicles that can
run entirely on ethanol, said Transport and Shipping Minister
Nitin Gadkari, who attended a function organised by the ISMA.
(Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Tom Hogue)