NEW DELHI, Sept 23 India is expected to produce 22.5-23.0 million tonnes of sugar in the next season beginning October, down from 25.1 million tonnes this year, a top trader said on Friday, necessitating imports.

Sugar stocks on Oct. 1, 2016 will total 6.5-7.0 million tonnes against 9.1 million tonnes, Rahil Shaikh, managing director of ED&F Man India, said on the sidelines of a conference in the beach state of Goa.

"Without imports, opening stocks of 2017/18 will be too less," Shaikh said.

Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, will fall after back-to-back droughts in 2014 and 2015 cut cane yields and output. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Malini Menon)