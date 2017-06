NEW DELHI Nov 21 India has again put off a meeting of a panel of ministers to consider allowing a first tranche of sugar exports to Tuesday, government sources said.

Earlier, government sources had said the ministers' panel, empowered to permit exports, was scheduled to meet at 3.45 pm (1015 GMT) on Monday.

India's December sugar futures extended losses to over two percent on Monday.

Industry and analysts expect India to allow up to 1 million tonnes of exports in its first tranche for the new sugar year beginning October but hold off further quantities until early 2012 due to output delays. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)