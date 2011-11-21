* Falling rupee makes sugar exports lucrative
* Indian parliament resumes on Tuesday
* Inflation still a cause of concern
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Nov 21 India again postponed a
decision on sugar exports, raising the chance that approval for
up to 1 million tonnes of sales could be delayed yet further as
the government may face criticism of its food policies when
parliament resumes on Tuesday.
Ministers with power to decide on exports now look likely to
meet on Nov. 22, official sources said, after their talks were
rescheduled twice in less than a week, most recently to Monday.
"The meeting was called off as most ministers were not
available. Also, the finance minister had to attend an urgent
political meeting as parliament starts from tomorrow. No time
has been fixed so far for Tuesday's meeting," said a government
source who is involved in the process.
India, the world's biggest consumer of sugar and the
second-largest producer, is expected to approve between 0.5
million and 1.0 million tonnes of white sugar exports initially
and Food Minister K. V. Thomas has agreed with Farm Minister
Sharad Pawar on "a certain quantity".
Indian exports are expected to be negative for world sugar
prices but the delays of the meeting on exports had only limited
impact on Liffe white sugar futures on Monday.
The sugar industry in India is keen for exports but there is
concern it would come at a bad time given worries over domestic
food prices.
Pawar, who gets much of his political support from the
powerful farming lobby, pushed through most of India's sugar
exports under Open General Licence (OGL) last year while Thomas,
who took over the food portfolio in January, is more cautious.
Industry sources and analysts are expecting a first tranche
of exports with the government likely to hold off allowing
further quantities until early 2012, as production delays make
output forecasts more difficult.
A senior industry official who did not wish to be identified
said he thought India would permit exports but, if opposition
criticism becomes too shrill, there might be further delays.
India's inflation is running at more than nine percent and
the Congress-party led coalition government has been attacked by
the opposition and some allies over its inability to bring
prices down.
The central bank has said prices should abate by the end of
this year but there are no signs of a slowdown yet, despite
unrelenting increases in the cost of borrowing.
Local sugar prices fell after the government put off the
decision. India's December sugar futures extended losses
to more than 2 percent on Monday.
"The way the exports decision is getting delayed, I think
not everyone in the government is agreeing over the quantum.
They will allow 500,000 tonnes in the first tranche," said Ashok
Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
"(Domestic) Sugar rose in the past few days expecting the
government will allow exports of 1 million tonnes."
The government expects India to produce 24.7-25.0 million
tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, while the Indian Sugar Mills
Association sees production at 26 million tonnes.
Consumption is about 22 million tonnes a year, leaving ample
room for export sales.
The possibility of exports from India has helped drag down
global sugar prices over the past few weeks.
Sugar futures had risen over 8 percent since the
beginning of November on hopes of exports being allowed.
A falling rupee has encouraged mills to press for exports
because it makes overseas sales more lucrative in the domestic
currency. The rupee has fallen 14.3 percent so far this
year as against the U.S. dollar.
In 2010/11, India exported 2.6 million tonnes of sugar,
including unrestricted overseas shipments of 1.5 million tonnes,
popularly termed as sales under Open General Licence (OGL).
(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar, Rajendra Jadhav in
MUMBAI; writing by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Krittivas
Mukherjee, Jo Winterbottom, Anthony Barker)