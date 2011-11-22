(Repeats story issued late on Monday)

* Falling rupee makes sugar exports lucrative

* Indian parliament resumes on Tuesday

* Inflation still a cause of concern

By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Nov 21 India again postponed a decision on sugar exports, raising the chance that approval for up to 1 million tonnes of sales could be delayed yet further as the government may face criticism of its food policies when parliament resumes on Tuesday.

Ministers with power to decide on exports now look likely to meet on Nov. 22, official sources said, after their talks were rescheduled twice in less than a week, most recently to Monday.

"The meeting was called off as most ministers were not available. Also, the finance minister had to attend an urgent political meeting as parliament starts from tomorrow. No time has been fixed so far for Tuesday's meeting," said a government source who is involved in the process.

India, the world's biggest consumer of sugar and the second-largest producer, is expected to approve between 0.5 million and 1.0 million tonnes of white sugar exports initially and Food Minister K. V. Thomas has agreed with Farm Minister Sharad Pawar on "a certain quantity".

Indian exports are expected to be negative for world sugar prices but the delays of the meeting on exports had only limited impact on Liffe white sugar futures on Monday.

The sugar industry in India is keen for exports but there is concern it would come at a bad time given worries over domestic food prices.

Pawar, who gets much of his political support from the powerful farming lobby, pushed through most of India's sugar exports under Open General Licence (OGL) last year while Thomas, who took over the food portfolio in January, is more cautious.

Industry sources and analysts are expecting a first tranche of exports with the government likely to hold off allowing further quantities until early 2012, as production delays make output forecasts more difficult.

A senior industry official who did not wish to be identified said he thought India would permit exports but, if opposition criticism becomes too shrill, there might be further delays.

India's inflation is running at more than nine percent and the Congress-party led coalition government has been attacked by the opposition and some allies over its inability to bring prices down.

The central bank has said prices should abate by the end of this year but there are no signs of a slowdown yet, despite unrelenting increases in the cost of borrowing.

Local sugar prices fell after the government put off the decision. India's December sugar futures extended losses to more than 2 percent on Monday.

"The way the exports decision is getting delayed, I think not everyone in the government is agreeing over the quantum. They will allow 500,000 tonnes in the first tranche," said Ashok Jain, president of the Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

"(Domestic) Sugar rose in the past few days expecting the government will allow exports of 1 million tonnes."

The government expects India to produce 24.7-25.0 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, while the Indian Sugar Mills Association sees production at 26 million tonnes.

Consumption is about 22 million tonnes a year, leaving ample room for export sales.

The possibility of exports from India has helped drag down global sugar prices over the past few weeks.

Sugar futures had risen over 8 percent since the beginning of November on hopes of exports being allowed.

A falling rupee has encouraged mills to press for exports because it makes overseas sales more lucrative in the domestic currency. The rupee has fallen 14.3 percent so far this year as against the U.S. dollar.

In 2010/11, India exported 2.6 million tonnes of sugar, including unrestricted overseas shipments of 1.5 million tonnes, popularly termed as sales under Open General Licence (OGL). (Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar, Rajendra Jadhav in MUMBAI; writing by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee, Jo Winterbottom, Anthony Barker)