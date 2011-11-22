NEW DELHI Nov 22 India has agreed to allow exports of one million tonnes of sugar under open general licence (OGL), Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Tuesday, a first tranche of shipment for the new sugar year beginning October.

The government is likely to hold off allowing further quantities of shipment until early 2012, as production delays make output forecasts more difficult.

