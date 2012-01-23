* Uttar Pradesh state to scale up 2011/12 output forecast

* Reduced use in other sweeteners to help boost sugar output

By Alka Pande

LUCKNOW, India, Jan 23 India's top cane growing state could produce as much as 7.36 million tonnes of sugar this year, up 10-15 percent over an earlier forecast due to more acreage planted with the crop and on less is used to make alternative sweeterners, government officials said.

Mills in Uttar Pradesh state, which accounts for roughly a quarter of India's total sugar production, churned out 5.9 million tonnes in 2010/11.

"We are working out the figures (to revise the forecast upwards) as we hope production will go up by at least 10-15 percent more than the earlier estimate," a government official, who did not wish to be identified as he is not authorised to talk to reporters, told Reuters on Monday.

Higher output in Uttar Pradesh will help India, the world's top consumer and the biggest producer behind Brazil, permit more exports. India's overseas sales will compete with those of Brazil and Thailand, the world's top two exporters which together sell around 30 million tonnes abroad annually.

The Indian government has allowed mills to export one million tonnes of sugar so far this year and millers have asked the government to allow another two million tonnes by end-March.

About 500,000 tonnes of the allowed one million tonnes have so far been contracted for exports, trade and industry officials say.

The state government is soon expected to revise its 2011/12 output forecasts, another official said.

Officials said the area planted to cane in the state rose six percent to 2.25 million hectares this year.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), a leading industry body, estimates 2011/12 sugar output from the state at 6.6 million tonnes -- slightly above the current state forecast.

A cutback in use of cane for jaggery, an unrefined, whole sugar sold in lumps and used in sweets and drinks, is another reason for higher output estimates.

"A significant amount of cane gets diverted to jaggery units. This year this diversion is considerably lower because the mills are paying a very high price set by the government," said Abinash Verma, the director-general of ISMA.

On Nov. 7, Uttar Pradesh raised the price sugar mills must pay for new season cane by as much as 19 percent to 235-250 rupees ($4.7-$5.0) per 100 kg, a move seen as an effort to woo cane farmers, a large constituency, ahead of state elections due during February and March.

The federal government set the 2011/12 cane floor price at 145 rupees per 100 kg. State governments can increase the price fixed by the federal government.

Indian mills have produced 10.45 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, up 1.7 million tonnes from a year ago, ISMA said last week.

Industry officials believe India will produce 25 million tonnes of sugar this year, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes. ($1=50.00 rupee) (Writing by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Jo Winterbottom)