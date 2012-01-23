* Uttar Pradesh state to scale up 2011/12 output forecast
* Reduced use in other sweeteners to help boost sugar output
By Alka Pande
LUCKNOW, India, Jan 23 India's top cane
growing state could produce as much as 7.36 million tonnes of
sugar this year, up 10-15 percent over an earlier forecast due
to more acreage planted with the crop and on less is used to
make alternative sweeterners, government officials said.
Mills in Uttar Pradesh state, which accounts for roughly a
quarter of India's total sugar production, churned out 5.9
million tonnes in 2010/11.
"We are working out the figures (to revise the
forecast upwards) as we hope production will go up by at least
10-15 percent more than the earlier estimate," a government
official, who did not wish to be identified as he is not
authorised to talk to reporters, told Reuters on Monday.
Higher output in Uttar Pradesh will help India, the world's
top consumer and the biggest producer behind Brazil, permit more
exports. India's overseas sales will compete with those of
Brazil and Thailand, the world's top two exporters which
together sell around 30 million tonnes abroad annually.
The Indian government has allowed mills to export
one million tonnes of sugar so far this year and millers have
asked the government to allow another two million tonnes by
end-March.
About 500,000 tonnes of the allowed one million
tonnes have so far been contracted for exports, trade and
industry officials say.
The state government is soon expected to revise
its 2011/12 output forecasts, another official said.
Officials said the area planted to cane in the state rose
six percent to 2.25 million hectares this year.
The Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), a leading
industry body, estimates 2011/12 sugar output from the state at
6.6 million tonnes -- slightly above the current state
forecast.
A cutback in use of cane for jaggery, an unrefined, whole
sugar sold in lumps and used in sweets and drinks, is another
reason for higher output estimates.
"A significant amount of cane gets diverted to jaggery
units. This year this diversion is considerably lower because
the mills are paying a very high price set by the government,"
said Abinash Verma, the director-general of ISMA.
On Nov. 7, Uttar Pradesh raised the price sugar mills must
pay for new season cane by as much as 19 percent to 235-250
rupees ($4.7-$5.0) per 100 kg, a move seen as an effort to woo
cane farmers, a large constituency, ahead of state elections due
during February and March.
The federal government set the 2011/12 cane floor price at
145 rupees per 100 kg. State governments can increase the price
fixed by the federal government.
Indian mills have produced 10.45 million tonnes of sugar
between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, up 1.7 million tonnes from a year
ago, ISMA said last week.
Industry officials believe India will produce 25 million
tonnes of sugar this year, higher than the annual demand of
about 22 million tonnes.
($1=50.00 rupee)
(Writing by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Jo Winterbottom)