(Corrects output forecast from Uttar Pradesh to 6.8 million tonnes from 6.0 million tonnes in paragraph three after official correction from trade body)

NEW DELHI Feb 1 India's sugar mills have produced 13.3 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31, up 17.7 percent from a year earlier, the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), said on Wednesday.

Output in the year beginning on Oct. 1 was at least expected at 26 million tonnes, the ISMA, a producers' body, said after a meeting to review cane crushing in the season 2011/12, said a statement from the leading industry body.

Leading producing states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnata are expected to churn out 9.0 million tonnes, 6.8 million tonnes and 3.8 million tonnes respectively in the 2011/12 season, the statement said.

A panel of Indian ministers will meet on Feb. 7 to consider allowing further exports of sugar, Food Minister K.V. Thomas told reporters on Tuesday.

India, the world's top sugar consumer and second-biggest producer behind Brazil, has so far allowed mills to export 1 million tonnes of the sweetener in the year beginning in October. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj)