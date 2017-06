NEW DELHI Feb 7 India has decided to allow unrestricted exports of one million tonnes of white sugar, a government source said on Tuesday, in line with industry expectations in the world's second-biggest producer of the sweetener.

India had earlier allowed mills to export 1 million tonnes of sugar in the year beginning in October.

Indian millers expect India to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, and say annual domestic sugar consumption stands at around 22 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)