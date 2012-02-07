* Fresh exports in line with market expectation
NEW DELHI, Feb 7 India has decided to
allow unrestricted exports of one million tonnes of sugar, a
government source said on Tuesday, in line with industry
expectations in the world's second-biggest producer of the
sweetener after Brazil.
The biggest consumer of sugar, India had earlier allowed
mills to export 1 million tonnes of sugar in the year beginning
in October and the fresh exports had been on the cards for some
time.
"India started speaking about the exports since the end of
December, so the market has more or less priced in the surplus,"
said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.
The decision is subject to approval from the country's
election agency, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said, a requirement
when polls are held so that government decisions are not seen as
trying to influence voters.
Elections are due to start in Uttar Pradesh, India's biggest
cane producing state, from Wednesday.
Indian millers expect India to produce 26 million tonnes of
sugar in 2011/12, and say annual domestic sugar consumption
stands at around 22 million tonnes.
At 1346 GMT, raw sugar futures for March
fell 1 cent to 24.22 cents a lb on Tuesday.
London March white sugar futures were down 0.1 percent
to $641.8 per tonne.
Abinash Verma, director-general of the Indian
Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, on Monday told a
global sugar conference that conditions were right for allowing
further exports of the sweetener.
The decision came at a meeting of a ministerial panel on
food that also decided to reduce the floor price for the export
of the aromatic Basmati rice by $200 to $700 per tonne.
