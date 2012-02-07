* Fresh exports in line with market expectation

* Decision subject to clearance by election agency (Adds minister's comments on approval for exports)

By Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Feb 7 India has decided to allow unrestricted exports of one million tonnes of sugar, a government source said on Tuesday, in line with industry expectations in the world's second-biggest producer of the sweetener after Brazil.

The biggest consumer of sugar, India had earlier allowed mills to export 1 million tonnes of sugar in the year beginning in October and the fresh exports had been on the cards for some time.

"India started speaking about the exports since the end of December, so the market has more or less priced in the surplus," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.

The decision is subject to approval from the country's election agency, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said, a requirement when polls are held so that government decisions are not seen as trying to influence voters.

Elections are due to start in Uttar Pradesh, India's biggest cane producing state, from Wednesday.

Indian millers expect India to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12, and say annual domestic sugar consumption stands at around 22 million tonnes.

At 1346 GMT, raw sugar futures for March fell 1 cent to 24.22 cents a lb on Tuesday. London March white sugar futures were down 0.1 percent to $641.8 per tonne.

Abinash Verma, director-general of the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, on Monday told a global sugar conference that conditions were right for allowing further exports of the sweetener.

The decision came at a meeting of a ministerial panel on food that also decided to reduce the floor price for the export of the aromatic Basmati rice by $200 to $700 per tonne. (Additional reporting by Lewa Pardomuan in SINGAPORE; Editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)