(Adds quotes, details)

NEW DELHI Feb 27 An Indian committee to study deregulation of the sugar sector in the world's second biggest sugar producing country will submit its report in six months, the chairman of the panel said, after meeting officials from the food, farm and finance ministries.

"We are trying to outline all the issues facing the sugar sector," C. Rangarajan, who also heads the prime minister's Economic Advisory Council, said on Monday.

"We are meeting after one month again and in six months' time we will submit reports," he said.

New Delhi, keen to keep prices in check in the nation of more than 1.2 billion people, currently sets the price mills must pay to farmers and buys 10 percent of their output, called levy sugar, at a big discount for its welfare schemes.

The government also decides how much sugar will be sold in the open market and at times imposes limits on stocks that large buyers can hold -- all measures which some industry players say lead to a cycle of boom and scarcity.

Kaushik Basu, the chief economic adviser to the finance ministry and who is also member of the committee, said, "We are serious about reforms in the sugar sector. We realize that this is one sector where the potential has not been fully utilized."

Sugar mills in India have repeatedly asked the government to lift restrictions, saying yo-yoing output forces the country to import and export every two-three years.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association and other industry bodies are asking the government to abolish the levy sugar quota and link the price of cane to sugar.

India is estimated to produce 26 million tonnes of sugar in the 2011/12 crop year ending on Sept. 30, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)