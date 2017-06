NEW DELHI May 2 India's will not allow sugar exports on first come, first served basis for a third tranche of unrestricted overseas sales, Trade Minister Anand Sharma said on Wednesday.

In March, India allowed exports of a third tranche of one million tonnes of sugar but did not specify rules for such sales. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Krittivas Mukherjee)