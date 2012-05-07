MUMBAI May 7 Sugar prices in India, the world's largest consumer of the sweetener, rose on Monday on hopes of higher exports after government permitted unrestricted overseas sales.

* The government has decided to remove restrictions on sugar exports for now.

* India might export only another 1 million tonnes of sugar now New Delhi has freed up overseas sales given unattractive prices, bringing total shipments to 4 million tonnes this year in an over supplied global market, trade and government sources said.

* The May sugar contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed provisionally up 1.04 percent at 2,915 rupees per 100 kg on Monday.

* "Prices are expected to rise, we may sugar touching a 2,950 rupees per 100 kg level in a week," said Prerana Desai, vice president research at Kotak Commodity Service.

* In the Kolhapur spot market in top producing Maharashtra state, sugar rose 4 rupees to 2,853 rupees per 100 kg on improvement in demand with the onset of summer.

* Demand for the sweetener from ice cream and cold drink makers usually goes up in summer.

* India produced 25.1 million tonnes of sugar between October and April, up 11 percent from the year-ago period, a sugar producers' body said in a statement. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)