MUMBAI, June 8 Indian sugar edged lower on Friday, weighed down by sluggish demand after the onset of monsoon rains and ample stocks in the domestic market.

* The most-active sugar for July delivery on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.28 percent lower at 2,807 rupees per 100 kg.

* The sugar price rose 12.80 rupees to 3,150 rupees in the spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing western Indian Maharashtra state.

* "Overall trend is bearish because demand is down," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers typically drops in monsoon months as cooler weather brings down demand for their products.

* Annual demand for the world's top sugar consumer is estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an estimated output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12.

* The country produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-earlier period. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Tony Munroe)