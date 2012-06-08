MUMBAI, June 8 Indian sugar edged lower on
Friday, weighed down by sluggish demand after the onset of
monsoon rains and ample stocks in the domestic market.
* The most-active sugar for July delivery on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.28
percent lower at 2,807 rupees per 100 kg.
* The sugar price rose 12.80 rupees to 3,150 rupees in the
spot market in Kolhapur, in top producing western Indian
Maharashtra state.
* "Overall trend is bearish because demand is down," said
Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary, Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.
* Demand for sugar from ice-cream and beverage makers
typically drops in monsoon months as cooler weather brings down
demand for their products.
* Annual demand for the world's top sugar consumer is
estimated at about 22 million tonnes, against an estimated
output of 26 million tonnes in 2011/12.
* The country produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between
Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-earlier period.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Tony Munroe)