* Benchmark New York prices hover near 11-week low

* Global surplus supplies forecast for next 2 years

* Slowing economies drag down demand in Europe

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Aug 23 Top sugar producer Brazil's main centre-south region looks likely to crush 512 million tonnes of cane for the 2012-2013 season, 3.6 percent more on the year, consultant Jonathan Kingsman said on Thursday.

Sugar output in Brazil's centre-south region, which accounts for 90 percent of the country's cane output, is expected to be 31.7 million tonnes against 31.3 million in the current year to end-September, said Kingsman, head of a Lausanne, Switzerland-based consultancy.

"Despite expectations of a reasonable increase in cane crushing, sugar production will rise moderately, constrained by the weather. The sucrose content in cane is likely to be a bit lower," Kingsman said in an interview.

Even with output of 31.7 million tonnes, Brazil's main region will still sell 22.1 million tonnes overseas in the 2012/13 season, unchanged on the year, he said.

2 MLN TONNE POTENTIAL

Sugar output in India, the biggest producer behind Brazil, is expected to be 25 million tonnes in the new season beginning in October, down from 26 million after a drought has hit the cane crop in some parts of the country, Kingsman said.

Monsoon rains, vital for India's farm output, have been 14 percent below normal since the rainy season began in June.

Output will still be higher than the domestic consumption of about 22 million tonnes annually.

"India will have the potential to export 2 million tonnes next year, but because of political implications and risks of lower production, our working assumption is that there will be exports of only 1 million tonnes from March, when the trade and government will have a clear idea about production," he said.

The drought has already led to a spike in local sugar prices, a politically sensitive issue in India.

"We wouldn't be surprised if the government removes the 10 percent import duty in order to cool domestic prices a little, which have gone up in anticipation of a poor crop," Kingsman said.

Thailand, the world's second-biggest supplier, will churn out a record 10.3 million tonnes in the 2012/13 season, up from 10.2 million, Kingman said.

Its exports are expected to be 7.5 million tonnes, he said, 100,000 tonnes more than the 2011/12 s eason.

SURPLUS SUPPLIES

Kingsman is expected to soon review his June forecast of a global surplus of 9.3 million tonnes for the 2012/13 season.

"We have a surplus forecast for this year and next year. And that would suggest the market should go lower, but it has come off a long way - from 24 cents per lb to 20 cents," he said.

Benchmark New York sugar prices hovered near an 11-week low on Thursday, weighed down by an improved outlook for the Brazilian harvest.

Poor demand could also weigh on prices.

"Our European clients report slower sales due to slowing economies, and there is anecdotal evidence of a fall in demand in Europe, particularly in southern Europe where people are curtailing consumption of processed food," Kingsman said.

Kingsman said China, the world's biggest consumer behind India, would import 2.0 million tonnes in 2012/13 against 3.5 million tonnes in the previous year.

"China is over importing this year, and currently 150,000 tonnes of Brazilian raws have been lined up for China," he said. (Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Jane Baird)