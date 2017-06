NEW DELHI Nov 26 India has allowed sugar mills to sell 7 million tonnes of non-levy sugar between December and March, government sources said on Monday, slightly higher than average monthly allocations of about 1.7 million tonnes.

The food ministry fixes the quantity each mill can sell in the open market -- known as non-levy or free-sale sugar. The government also buys 10 percent of mills' output, known as levy sugar, at discounted rates for cheaper supplies to the poor.

The non-levy quota of 7 million tonnes also includes 200,000 tonnes of unsold stocks from the October-November period when the government had released 4 million tonnes of sugar into the open market. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)