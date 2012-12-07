LUCKNOW, India Dec 7 India's top cane producing Uttar Pradesh state has raised the price sugar mills must pay for the new season crop by upto 16 per cent to 290 rupees per 100 kg, government sources said on Friday.

The state has fixed 275 rupees for the lowest variety of cane and 280 rupees for a better variety, the sources said, for the crop season that began in October.

In 2011/12, the range fixed by the state government for the three cane varieties was 235-250 rupees per 100 kg.

Higher prices will encourage farmers to plant more, potentially keeping output ahead of about 22 million tonnes of local demand in the world's top consumer of the sweetener.

The maximum price fixed by the northern Indian state is about 71 percent higher than the floor price fixed by the federal government.

The federal government has set the 2012/13 cane floor price at 170 rupees per 100 kg, up from 145 rupees per 100 kg in the previous year.

State governments are entitled to increase the price fixed by the federal government.

Uttar Pradesh, which roughly accounts for about a quarter of India's total sugar output, typically raises the price to woo cane farmers, a large constituency.

India produced about 26 million tonnes of sugar in 2011/12. (Reporting by Sharat Pradhan; editing by Malini Menon)