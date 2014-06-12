NEW DELHI/MUMBAI, June 12 India has increased the subsidy for raw sugar to boost output and exports, a food ministry source said on Thursday, but the rise is unlikely to step up shipments in the near future as mills have already sold most of their raw sugar stocks.

To help mills saddled with large sugar stockpiles, the government in February decided to give 3,300 rupees ($55.72) a tonne subsidy for production of up to 4 million tonnes of raw sugar in the 2013/14 and 2014/15 seasons, with the proviso that it would review the incentive every two months.

The government, which did not give a direct subsidy for raw sugar export to avoid complaints at the World Trade Organization (WTO), later cut the subsidy to 2,277 rupees per tonne.

"Now, we have restored the rate to 3,300 rupees," the food ministry source said.

Indian raw sugar exports are unlikely to pick up in the short term, as most of this year's raw sugar output has already been exported and mills have little sugar in hand for exports, said a Mumbai-based dealer.

Mills in India, the world's biggest consumer of the sweetener, typically produce white sugar. But mills have found it difficult to sell on the world markets due to lower global prices in the past few years, leading to large stocks at home.

With new refineries that turn raws into whites in Asia and Africa, mills saw an opportunity to produce raw sugar for exports and persuaded the government to give them incentives for raw sugar production for overseas markets.

India, the world's top sugar consumer, has so far exported 2.2 million tonnes of sugar since the start of the 2013/14 season on Oct. 1, 2013, a trade and industry executive said earlier this month.

Sugar stocks at the start of the current season were 8.8 million tonnes, up from 6.1 million tonnes from the previous year, according to the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body.

($1 = 59.22 rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav, editing by David Evans)