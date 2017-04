NEW DELHI Aug 5 Sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh, the top cane producing state in India, will "suspend" cane crushing in the new season starting October, the state's sugar mills association said on Tuesday.

The UP Sugar Mills Association said mills are losing 5.5 rupees (9 cents) on the sale of each kilogram of sugar due to a hike in cane prices.

Mills in Uttar Pradesh are constantly at loggerheads with the state government, which typically forces sugar companies to pay a premium to farmers over the cane price fixed by the federal government.

(1 US dollar = 60.8975 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Sunil Nair)