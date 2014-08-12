By Mayank Bhardwaj
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Aug 12 India will have enough sugar
to last roughly four months when the new season starts in
October, the chief of a leading industry body said, keeping a
lid on local prices even if some money-losing mills stick to
their decision of not crushing cane.
Mills in the biggest cane producing state of Uttar Pradesh,
which accounts for a third of India's total sugar output, will
not begin operations in the 2014/15 season citing their
inability to pay state-set cane prices.
But 7.5 million tonnes of stocks on Oct. 1, 2014 will ensure
that the world's biggest consumer of the sweetener does not have
to face any major shortage, obviating any immediate import
needs. If the mills reverse their decision and continue
crushing, Indian sugar exports could even get a boost.
Abinash Verma, director general of the Indian Sugar Mills
Association said stocks ideally should not exceed two or
two-and-a-half months of consumption at the start of the season.
"Otherwise, extra stocks keep prices artificially low,
hitting mills' financial health and in turn our ability to pay
cane growers," Verma said in an interview.
Sugar output in India, the world's biggest producer after
Brazil, looks likely to jump 4 percent to 25.3 million tonnes in
2014/15, the fifth surplus year in a row, because of higher cane
yields in Maharashtra and Karnataka states, Verma reckons.
There were apprehensions that a slow start to the monsoon
season would trim cane output but a revival in rains has
resulted in higher acreage.
Known for their penchant for anything sweet, Indians consume
around 22-23 million tonnes of sugar annually.
Sugar stocks were at 9.3 million tonnes when the current
season began on Oct. 1, 2013. Mills are bleeding because of
strong output in the past four years, lower sugar prices and
higher cane prices, Verma said.
"Now, we do not have resources to start crushing," he said.
A number of mills, including Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
, Simbhaoli Sugar Ltd and Dhampur Sugar Mills
Ltd have informed the stock exchange about their
decisions to suspend operations in the new season.
Every year the Uttar Pradesh government typically forces
mills to pay a premium over the cane price fixed by the federal
government to woo farmers, a major voting bloc.
But nearly 4 million cane farmers in Uttar Pradesh cite
rising input costs as the reason behind higher cane prices set
by the state government.
Fertiliser, labour and diesel costs have gone up by 50
percent in the past 5 years in Uttar Pradesh and the increase in
the state-set cane price is a reflection of rising cost of
cultivation, Sudhir Panwar, president of farmers' body Kisan
Jagriti Manch said by telephone from Lucknow, the capital of
Uttar Pradesh.
DELAYED CRUSHING
In the 2013/14 season too, the price row delayed cane
crushing.
In the past four years, the Uttar Pradesh government has
increased the cane price by 70 percent to 280 rupees per 100 kg,
while ex-mill sugar prices have rise by 7 percent to 31.5 rupees
per kg.
"In Uttar Pradesh, we are losing 5.5 rupees per kg on
selling sugar. How can we continue our business like this?"
asked Verma.
The federal government is likely to step in to help
beleaguered mills.
Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan has convened a meeting on
Aug. 14 of some of his cabinet colleagues, who come from cane
growing areas, and sugar mills to help end the impasse.
Paswan in June said his government will raise the sugar
import tax to 40 percent from 15 percent, extend export
incentives until September 2014, give interest-free loans and
increase the level for blending ethanol in gasoline to 10
percent from 5 percent provided mills clear their cane dues.
Mills say the measures will help them pay 50 billion rupees
that they owe to farmers. The government is yet to issue an
official order.
Raising the ethanol blending level to 10 percent will
require more than 2 billion litres of the biofuel and mills will
tweak their operations to boost ethanol output, cutting back
sugar production by 1.7 million tonnes, Verma said.
"These decisions will help sentiments improve but the delay
in announcing these decisions are hurting mills and farmers
further. Today, farmers need money and mills must be nourished
back to health to pay what they owe," he said.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)