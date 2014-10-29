NEW DELHI Oct 29 Sugar mills in India's key cane producing states are likely to start crushing operations on time next month, Food Secretary Sudhir Kumar told reporters on Wednesday.

"The cane commissioner of UP (Uttar Pradesh) has told us that the mills have assured the state government that they will start their operations on time," Kumar told reporters after a meeting of officials from top sugar producing states.

The mills had threatened to suspend operations citing their inability to pay government-mandated cane prices to farmers.

"There is no crisis as far as sugar is concerned. We've 7 million tonnes of carry forward stocks from the previous year," Kumar said. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj)