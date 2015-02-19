(Adds details)
By Mayank Bhardwaj and Nigam Prusty
NEW DELHI Feb 19 India will give its
cash-strapped sugar mills an incentive to produce and export raw
sugar, a senior government official said on Thursday, to help
cut stocks after five straight years of surplus output.
The government will provide a subsidy of 4,000 rupees ($64)
a tonne for exports of up to 1.4 million tonnes of raw sugar,
the official, who did not wish to be named, told reporters after
a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.
Benchmark New York sugar prices slid around 3 percent
on Thursday after India approved sugar export subsidies.
Mills in India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, lobbied
the government to agree export incentives to help cut large
stockpiles after lower world prices thwarted their efforts to
sell on the world market.
India, the world's second biggest sugar producer after
Brazil, traditionally produces whites, the refined variety. But
mills and trade experts say with the help of government
incentives sugar companies can now export raw sugar to
standalone Asian and African refineries that turn raws into
whites.
Government sources told Reuters last month that New Delhi
could soon approve an export incentive of about 4,000 rupees per
tonne.
The Indian Sugar Mills' Association (ISMA), a producers'
body of private mills, has forecast output of 26 million tonnes
in the year that began in October against 24.4 million tonnes
the previous year.
Between Oct. 1 and Feb. 15, mills have produced 16.7 million
tonnes of sugar, up from 14.5 million tonnes in the year-ago
period.
Stung by rising supplies, money-losing mills were forced to
dump sugar in the domestic market to raise cash to pay cane
growers. This led to a freefall in local prices.
India's raw sugar exports could halve this year because of
the delay in the decision on giving mills incentives for
exports. Mills exported more than 1 million tonnes of raw sugar
in 2014 and had hoped to export up to 2 million tonnes this
year.
ISMA put the total surplus at about 2.5 million tonnes and
said the incentive should apply to another 1.0-1.5 million
tonnes. Mills had more than 7 million tonnes of carryover stocks
when the current season began on Oct. 1, 2014, it said in a
statement.
($1 = 62.07 rupees)
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)