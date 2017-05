NEW DELHI, March 5 India has issued an official order to give its money-losing sugar mills an incentive of 4,000 rupees ($64) a tonne to export up to 1.4 million tonnes of the raw variety, a statement on a government website showed on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet on Feb. 19 agreed to give the subsidy to help cut large stockpiles lying with mills after five straight years of surplus output.

Only private and cooperative sugar mills having the capacity to produce ethanol can avail of the incentive, the order said. ($1 = 62.20 rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Malini Menon)