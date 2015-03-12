By Rajendra Jadhav
PUNE, India, March 12
PUNE, India, March 12 A sharp drop in the
Brazilian real has thwarted India's efforts to step up raw sugar
exports despite New Delhi's decision to give an incentive to
boost shipments, industry officials said.
Lower exports from India, the world's biggest sugar producer
behind Brazil, could help to revive benchmark New York prices
that touched a six-week low on Wednesday.
The Brazilian real has dragged down global sugar prices but
the Indian rupee has not fallen by the same proportion to boost
Indian exports, Yatin Wadhwana, managing director of
Sucden India, told Reuters on the sidelines of the India Sugar
Forum conference.
On Wednesday the Brazilian real fell to a 10-year low
against the dollar.
The lower real raises returns for Brazilian exporters
because sugar is priced in dollars, but the currency's weakness
and lower global sugar prices have dented Indian export plans.
"When subsidy was announced (by India) there was a lot of
optimism, but the subsequent fall in the real has made exports
difficult," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading
firm.
After months of wavering, India decided in February to give
mills a subsidy of 4,000 rupees ($64) a tonne for exports of up
to 1.4 million tonnes in an effort to reduce stockpiles after
five years of surplus output.
Indian mills have been contracted to export an extra 20,000
tonnes of sugar, a number of dealers said.
Though mills sealed deals to export 50,000 tonnes of sugar
since the subsidy was agreed, dealers expect the annual figure
to be less than 500,000 tonnes.
Indian raw sugar prices have fallen to $330-$340 a tonne
from $465 a few weeks ago.
As a result, very few mills are producing raw sugar, the
Mumbai-based dealer said.
So far Iran, India's biggest buyer last year with purchases
accounting for almost half of the country's total raw sugar
exports of more than 1 million tonnes, has not placed an order.
($1 = 62.58 rupees)
(Editing by David Goodman)