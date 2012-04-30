(Repeats story issued late on Friday)
By Simon Webb and Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, April 27 India's sugar exports in the
2012-13 season are likely to fall around a million tonnes on the
year to 2 million tonnes as a drought hits the crop in top
producing state Maharashtra and domestic consumption rises, the
Indian head of ED&F Man said.
The exports, while lower than the 3 million tonnes of the
2011-12 season to end-September, would mark the third
consecutive year that India has produced more sugar than it has
consumed.
India, the world's second-biggest sugar producer, can have a
significant impact on world prices. It last imported sugar after
the worst drought in nearly four decades in 2009-10, driving
global raw sugar futures to a 30-year peak.
The current drought has come during cane planting and will
affect yields, bringing down output in the world's
second-largest producer in 2012-13 to 24.5 million to 25 million
tonnes, Rahil Shaikh, managing director of ED&F Man Commodities
India, told Reuters in an interview on Friday.
That compares with his 2011-12 estimate of 26 million
tonnes.
"I think India will continue exports (in 2012-13), provided
the monsoon remains normal," he said.
India's agricultural output heavily depends on the monsoon
rains, which fall across the country from June to September. The
Indian government on Thursday forecast monsoon rainfall in the
coming season should be within average.
RAW SUGAR PREFERRED
Indian sugar mills are likely to continue producing raw
sugar for export for the next season if they are confident that
exports will continue, Shaikh said.
Most overseas buyers prefer raw sugar to the low quality of
refined sugar that comes out of Indian mills, he added. Indian
millers are geared mostly to produce white sugar for domestic
consumption and rarely produce raws.
"It is easier for Indian millers to sell raws on the
international market," said Rahil, who has been trading Indian
sugar for nearly two decades and forecast in July 2011 that
India would export 3 million tonnes in the 2011-12 year.
"There are many buyers for raws ... It is difficult to sell
lower quality Indian whites quickly."
India sugar millers are likely to produce around 1.2 million
tonnes of raw sugar for export in the 2011-12 year ending in
September, up from just 200,000 tonnes on the previous year,
encouraged by the government's export policy, he said.
India has exported around 1.55 million tonnes of the
sweetener out of the 2 million tonnes the government has already
licensed in the 2011-12 season, he added. That included 520,000
tonnes of raw sugar, he said.
The government agreed to allow exports of another 1 million
tonnes in March, giving a total for the season of 3 million
tonnes, but has yet to finalise those shipments.
The delay in agreeing on shipments has hurt India's millers
as international prices for the sweetener have fallen, he said.
They may struggle to sell the full volume, he added.
"Prices are higher in the local market than the
international market, he said. "But still some mills will export
depending on their (cash) requirements."
Sugar sales in the local market are regulated by the federal
government. Every month the government allocates a quota for
each mill for sales in the open market. Some Indian millers are
ready to sell sugar at a lower price in the world market as they
need the cash to pay arrears owed to farmers for cane.
The country is likely to have sugar stocks of 5 million
tonnes when the 2012-13 season starts in October, unchanged from
the current year, he said.
