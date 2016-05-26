(Repeats to widen distribution)
* Indian output in year ending Sept. 30 seen falling
* Stocks seen adequate for now - trade
By Rajendra Jadhav and David Brough
MUMBAI/LONDON, May 25 Indian authorities are
expected to hold off before cutting or cancelling a 40 percent
raw sugar import duty as a last resort to tackle surging
domestic prices as the country shifts from net exporter to
importer.
Soaring domestic sugar prices in the world's second-biggest
producer, where drought has cut yields in the main growing
regions such as Maharashtra, mean that mills will increasingly
spurn the export market.
The south Asian nation's production in the current year
ending Sept. 30 is likely to drop following two drought years in
a row.
The federal government has asked state governments to impose
stock limits on sugar to avoid hoarding by traders.
Traders spoke of market talk that India could move to either
reduce or cancel the raw sugar import duty.
However, no imminent action was expected.
"I don't think the government will scrap the import duty any
time soon," said Rohit Pawar, chief executive of Baramati Agro,
which operates sugar mills in Maharashtra.
"Yes, sugar prices have risen in the past few months but now
they are running just above production cost. In the past few
years mills have incurred huge losses as they were forced to
sell sugar below production cost.
"In such a situation duty-free imports can depress local
prices and cane payment arrears will start rising."
A government official, who declined to be identified, said,
"Right now there is no proposal (to scrap the import duty) on
the table."
A Mumbai-based dealer with a global trading firm said the
government had to maintain a delicate balance between the
interests of farmers and consumers.
Aggressive steps to dampen prices, such as a cut in the raw
sugar import duty, could damage the central government's image
among farmers.
"Duty-free import is the last weapon the government has to
control price rises," the dealer said.
"It will do it in phased manner. From 40 percent, it will
first reduce the duty to 20 percent. If prices rally even after
the reduction, only then it will allow duty-free imports."
European traders said they also doubted that Indian
authorities would move soon to cut or cancel the duty, as stocks
in India were sufficiently high to make such a move unnecessary
for now.
