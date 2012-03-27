(Repeats story issued late on Monday)
By Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, March 26 India has allowed another 1
million tonnes of unrestricted white sugar exports, a government
source said on Monday, bringing the total approved so far to 3
million tonnes, in line with what the industry and markets
expected.
The world's second-biggest producer of sugar had already
allowed mills to export 2 million tonnes of sugar without
restrictions under its Open General Licence (OGL) scheme in the
current year that started in October 2011.
"The ministers' panel has decided to allow 1 million
tonnes," the source said. Trade Minister Anand Sharma confirmed
the amount - enough to have a potential impact on the market
even though it is small by comparison with leading exporter
Brazil's 26.5 million tonnes of raw and refined exports in 2011.
A panel of Indian ministers also allowed unrestricted
exports of wheat flour under the OGL mechanism for the year
starting April 1, 2012, removing a limit of 650,000 tonnes set
for the current fiscal year.
Local sugar mills expect India to produce 26 million tonnes
of the sweetener in 2011/12 and say annual domestic sugar
consumption stands at around 22 million tonnes, allowing room
for exports.
"The decision to allow extra sugar exports has already been
discounted as the market knew well in advance the likely outcome
of the decision," said Prasoon Mathur, a senior analyst with
Religare Commodities.
A government source and traders had told Reuters India could
agree to another 1 million tonnes of sugar exports at the Monday
meeting, just ahead of top producer Brazil's entry into the
market next month when global prices could tumble.
Traders said the extra exports could put some downward
pressure on global prices, which are already expected to fall
this week on rising supplies from Thailand, the world's
second-largest exporter after Brazil.
May raw sugar futures on London's ICE were down 0.47
percent to 25.51 cents a lb by 1444 GMT.
Domestic prices may rise on Tuesday as mills find an
alternative outlet for their product. Sugar futures rose for a
second straight session on Monday, partly on hopes for exports.
"The decision ... could help improve local prices, say by
about 1 percent," said Mukesh Kuvadia, secretary of the Bombay
Sugar Merchants Association.
(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Jane Baird)