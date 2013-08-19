NEW DELHI Aug 19 Sugar output in India, the world's biggest consumer, in the marketing year beginning October 2013 may exceed the current year's 25 million tonnes as good monsoon rains help yield, farm minister Sharad Pawar said on Monday.

"Although the cane area is more or less the same as the previous year, good monsoon rains will definitely increase the yield. Overall, sugar output may cross this year's level," said Pawar.

India planted cane on 4.85 million hectares from June 1 to August 15, compared with 5.01 million hectares in the same period last year. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; writing by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)