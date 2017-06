NEW DELHI Dec 13 India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, will decide on raising the import duty on the sweetener in a fortnight, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Thursday, as lower prices in the world market made room for such imports in the past two months.

India, the world's biggest producer after Brazil, imposes a 10 percent tax on overseas purchases of sugar currently.

India is set to produce at least 24 million tonnes sugar in 2012/13 year that started on Oct. 1, and can export about 1.5 million tonnes of the sweetener in this year, Indian Sugar Mills Association President Gautam Goel said. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)