By Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI Dec 13 India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, is expected to decide on raising the import duty on the sweetener in a fortnight, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said on Thursday, as lower prices in the world market made room for such imports in the past two months.

The world's biggest producer after Brazil currently imposes a 10 percent tax on overseas purchases of sugar. Higher tax can deter overseas purchases, especially from Brazil and Pakistan.

"A decision on the import duty on sugar is likely in a fortnight," Thomas said.

At 1050 GMT, January sugar contract on India's National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was trading at 3,299 rupees per 100 kg ($608.2 per tonne), while March white sugar on Liffe was at $498 per tonne.

India is set to produce at least 24 million tonnes of sugar in the 2012/13 year which started on October 1 and there is no need for overseas purchases, Indian Sugar Mills Association President Gautam Goel said.

The country can even export about 1.5 million tonnes of sugar as it started the year with carry-forward stocks of 6.5 million tonnes while annual consumption is pegged at around 22.5 million tonnes, Goel said.

"The country can export this surplus as and when the opportunity is available," he said.

Dealers said India is unlikely to export sugar in the short-term however as prices in the world market are not lucrative for local millers, dealers said.

Indian government will continue its sugar exports policy, Thomas said.

The government currently decides how much sugar mills can sell in the open market and fixes a quota for four months.

Thomas said the government will soon start fixing its open market quota for six months, giving mills more flexibility in selling sugar.

India has exported 3.8 million tonnes of wheat since lifting a ban on overseas sales in 2011, Thomas said. ($1 = 54.2450 Indian rupees) (Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Jason Neely)