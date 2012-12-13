(Adds quotes, details)
By Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI Dec 13 India, the world's biggest
sugar consumer, is expected to decide on raising the import duty
on the sweetener in a fortnight, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said
on Thursday, as lower prices in the world market made room for
such imports in the past two months.
The world's biggest producer after Brazil currently imposes
a 10 percent tax on overseas purchases of sugar. Higher tax can
deter overseas purchases, especially from Brazil and Pakistan.
"A decision on the import duty on sugar is likely in a
fortnight," Thomas said.
At 1050 GMT, January sugar contract on India's
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was trading at 3,299
rupees per 100 kg ($608.2 per tonne), while March white sugar on
Liffe was at $498 per tonne.
India is set to produce at least 24 million tonnes of sugar
in the 2012/13 year which started on October 1 and there is no
need for overseas purchases, Indian Sugar Mills Association
President Gautam Goel said.
The country can even export about 1.5 million tonnes of
sugar as it started the year with carry-forward stocks of 6.5
million tonnes while annual consumption is pegged at around 22.5
million tonnes, Goel said.
"The country can export this surplus as and when the
opportunity is available," he said.
Dealers said India is unlikely to export sugar in the
short-term however as prices in the world market are not
lucrative for local millers, dealers said.
Indian government will continue its sugar exports policy,
Thomas said.
The government currently decides how much sugar mills can
sell in the open market and fixes a quota for four months.
Thomas said the government will soon start fixing its open
market quota for six months, giving mills more flexibility in
selling sugar.
India has exported 3.8 million tonnes of wheat since lifting
a ban on overseas sales in 2011, Thomas said.
($1 = 54.2450 Indian rupees)
(Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Jason Neely)