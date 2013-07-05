MUMBAI, July 5 India, the world's biggest sugar
consumer, has decided to raise the import duty on the sweetener
to 15 percent from 10 percent currently, to discourage overseas
buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies, two
government sources said.
"In yesterday's meeting, food, finance and agriculture
ministries have agreed to increase duty to 15 percent," said a
senior government official, who declined to be named.
"Informally, it has been agreed upon to increase the import
duty on sugar, but a formal order in this regard has to come
from the finance ministry," said another official at the food
ministry.
The amount sugar mills owe to farmers has risen to 90
billion rupees, as mills are struggling due to a drop in local
sugar prices.
Indian mills have been importing sugar despite a surplus
local production, as the sweetener is cheaper in the world
market due to a bumper sugar output in Brazil.
