* India raising duty to 15 percent from 10 pct now
* Finance ministry to issue formal order regarding change
* Weak rupee, higher duty to halt imports
By Rajendra Jadhav and Ratnajyoti Dutta
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, July 5 India, the world's top
sugar consumer, is raising the import duty on the sweetener to
15 percent from 10 percent currently to discourage overseas
buying amid a drop in local prices due to ample supplies, two
government sources said.
The duty increase could add to global sugar stocks and
pressure prices further by halting India's sugar imports, which
have already slowed to a trickle following a sharp drop in the
rupee.
"In yesterday's meeting, food, finance and agriculture
ministries have agreed to increase the duty to 15 percent," said
a senior government official, who declined to be named.
"Informally, it has been agreed upon to increase the import
duty on sugar, but a formal order in this regard has to come
from the finance ministry," said another official at the food
ministry.
Indian mills and traders mainly import raw sugar and sell it
in the local market after refining. India has been importing
sugar despite a surplus local production as the sweetener is
cheaper in the world market due to a bumper sugar output in
Brazil.
In New York, the front-month raw sugar contract fell
to a three-year low of 16.02 cents a pound last week, weighed
down by hefty global supplies.
India has imported around 700,000 tonnes sugar so far in the
current marketing year that started on Oct. 1, 2012, including
imports of 100,000 tonnes white sugar, Abinash Verma, director
general of the Indian Sugar Mills Association, told Reuters.
Since the beginning of the season, sugar prices have
fallen 14 percent in the local market.
"In the last two months hardly anyone was importing raw
sugar except Shree Renuka Sugars. The weak rupee has already
wiped out whatever margin refiners have. In addition, higher
duty will close import doors," said Kamal Jain, managing
director of brokerage Kamal Jain Trading Services.
India's biggest sugar refiner Shree Renuka is
planning to export refined sugar from its Haldia unit as returns
are higher in the overseas market, Narendra Murkumbi, managing
director of Shree Renuka Sugars, told Reuters in an interview on
Thursday.
India is likely to produce 24.6 million tonnes of sugar in
2012/13, an industry body has said, against an annual demand of
about 23 million tonnes.
