NEW DELHI Oct 10 India is considering raising duties on white sugar imports but is unlikely to tinker with the existing rate on raw imports, two government sources said on Wednesday.

"There is a case to increase the import duty on white sugar from the current 10 percent to avoid flooding of white sugar in the domestic market," said one of the sources close to the development.

India, the world's biggest producer after Brazil, imposes a 10 percent tax on overseas purchases of the sweetener.

(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)