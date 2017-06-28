* Overseas purchases nearly 8 pct cheaper despite duty
* India charges 40-percent tax on sugar imports
* Overseas cargoes could drag on local prices
* Mills could struggle to pay cane growers as prices fall
By Rajendra Jadhav
MUMBAI, June 28 World No.1 sugar consumer India
could be set to ramp up imports of the sweetener as a sharp drop
in international prices and a stronger rupee make overseas
purchases viable despite stiff duty charges, industry officials
said.
Increased appetite from India, which typically churns out
its own sugar to use in everything from fizzy drinks to sticky
snacks, could support benchmark global prices that have
been trading near their lowest in 16 months.
However, it would pressure Indian prices,
potentially making it difficult for mills that process sugar
cane to pay farmers rates stipulated by the government.
"At the current (international) price level, refiners can
import sugar for domestic consumption and make profit," said
Rohit Pawar, chief executive of Baramati Agro, which operates
sugar mills in the western state of Maharashtra.
Dealers estimate the cost of sweetener produced from raw
sugar shipped in from abroad, including the 40-percent import
duty, is around 32,000 rupees ($496) per tonne, around 8 percent
cheaper than local sugar at 34,600 rupees.
A stronger rupee also makes the dollar-denominated price tag
on overseas cargoes more affordable for Indian mills. The rupee
has risen more than 5 percent against the greenback so
far this year.
That comes after the government in April allowed the
duty-free import of 500,000 tonnes of sugar to keep a lid on
prices after local production fell by a fifth from a year ago.
"Right now refiners are processing duty-free imports. From
the next month they could start importing (duty-paid) sugar for
local consumption," said a sugar miller based at Kolhapur in
Maharashtra. He declined to be identified as he was not
authorised to speak with media.
Traders said predicting the scale of potential imports was
tricky.
"It is difficult to estimate how much Indian refiners will
import ... (while) paying tax," said a New Delhi-based dealer
with a global trading firm.
"The market has not anticipated additional imports. Once
imports start, local prices could crash and could make larger
imports unviable."
Local sugar prices have already fallen to their
lowest level in three months in the wake of the duty-free
imports and due to cooler summer than usual, which curbed
appetite for cold treats such as ice cream.
"There is a need to raise import duty on sugar to 70
percent. Otherwise imports will pull down prices further and
make it impossible for mills to pay the government fixed cane
price," said Baramati Agro's Pawar.
The South Asian country has increased by nearly 11 percent
the price sugar mills must pay cane growers in the next sugar
season beginning in October.
"Mills cannot pay higher prices for cane unless they manage
to sell sugar at higher prices," said Sanjeev Babar, managing
director of the Maharashtra State Co-operative Sugar Factories
Federation.
"There is need to stop imports as next season we will be
self-sufficient in sugar production."
India's 2017/18 sugar output is expected to jump a quarter
from the previous year to 25 million tonnes.
($1 = 64.5200 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Joseph Radford)