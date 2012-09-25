* Domestic price has jumped more than 23 pct in last 3 mths
* Importers seen making profits of more than $60 per tonne
* Drought expected to take toll of output in key producer
state
* India turns to Brazil in face of expensive Thai supplies
By Rajendra Jadhav and Lewa Pardomuan
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Indian mills have
signed deals to buy up to 450,000 tonnes of Brazilian raw sugar
for delivery from October to December as a gap between domestic
and overseas prices widens, making room for the first imports in
more than two years, five dealers told Reuters.
Millers based in western and southern India and global
trading firms bought sugar at around $500 per tonne on a CIF
basis, as the price in the domestic market has jumped more than
23 percent to $680 per tonne in the past three months, the
dealers said on Tuesday.
India, the world's No.2 sugar producer after Brazil, last
imported the sweetener in 2009/10, sending global prices to
30-year highs. The south Asian country has been exporting sugar
for two straight years as output has exceeded demand and the
shift to imports could bolster overseas sugar prices.
Global benchmark New York raw sugar futures edged up
on Monday as rains persisted in main producer Brazil, but an
expected rise in the global surplus kept the market near a
two-year low of 18.81 cents hit on Sept. 6.
"The price difference is so high that despite calculating
processing and handling costs, importers can make profits of
more than $60 per tonne," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a
global trading firm.
India is likely to produce a surplus for the third straight
year starting from Oct. 1, but output is likely to drop sharply
in the key producing state of Maharashtra, parched by drought.
"Mills in Maharashtra are unlikely to get enough sugar cane.
That's why they are seeking raw sugar for capacity utilization,"
said Kamal Jain, managing director of sugar brokerage Kamal Jain
Trading Services.
India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, currently charges
a duty of 10 percent on imports of raw sugar, but that would be
waived if a mill exported the same amount of sugar within three
years, Jain said.
India's sugar production in 2012/13 is likely to fall to 24
million tonnes, from 26 million a year ago.
"People who are doing this (imports) are ED&F Man and Renuka
. They are parking the cargo, hoping that production
will be down in Maharashtra and millers will take the raw
sugar," said a dealer in Singapore.
"They are bringing in four vessels ... they have succeeded
in selling about 22,000 tonnes to two mills in Maharashtra."
THAI PRICES HIGHER THAN BRAZIL
Thailand is quoting very high prices compared with Brazil,
prompting India to source her entire requirement from the South
American country, dealers said.
Indian farmers are likely to seek higher prices for cane
after the government cut the fertiliser subsidy and as the
season's drought is set to trim yields per hectare.
"Sugar prices will remain firm in 2012/13 due to higher cane
price. This will make room for more imports. India may even buy
1 million tonnes of raws in the entire year. Most will get
refined in Maharashtra," said another Mumbai-based dealer.
"There is a risk of local prices going down due to higher
supply. But that is even true for the world market. While the
difference between local and overseas prices stays, India will
import."
Total supply in India for 2012/13 is estimated at 30 million
tonnes, against local demand of about 22.5 million tonnes.
Bumper crops and lower imports by major consumers Russia and
China will help global sugar prices to fall further in the
2012/13 marketing year, consultant Jonathan Kingsman said this
month.
(Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
(rajendra.jadhav@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-6180-7153; Reuters
Messaging: rajendra.jadhav.reuters.com@reuters.net)