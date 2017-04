NEW DELHI Dec 19 India's cabinet will consider interest-free loan to sugar mills on Thursday, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said, to help mills pay government-set rates to cane growers at a time when sugar prices have fallen.

Pawar said earlier this month that the government was considering giving sugar mills as much as $1.17 billion in interest-free loans. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; editing by Malini Menon)