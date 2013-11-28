NEW DELHI Nov 28 India's sugar output may fall if cane crushing is delayed beyond 10 days, said Abinash Verma, director general of the Indian Sugar Mills Association, on Thursday.

An impasse between farmers and millers over cane prices has delayed the start of cane crushing, which usually takes place at the beginning of November.

India, the world's biggest sugar producer after Brazil, is expected to produce 24.4 million tonnes in the year to September 2014, exceeding estimated annual demand of 23 million tonnes.

Earlier, Food Minister K.V. Thomas said the government could give financial sops to mills to help them pay farmers higher prices for cane. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)