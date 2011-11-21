By Mayank Bhardwaj
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Nov 21 China, set to resume
sugar imports to shore up depleted stocks, could buy the
sweetener from India, which is soon likely to permit this year's
first tranche of overseas sales, the chief of the International
Sugar Organization (ISO) said.
"It makes sense for both India and China to tie up some
trade deals," ISO Executive Director Peter Baron told Reuters in
an interview.
"In terms of freight and logistics, it makes immense sense
and I see some Indian sugar going to China this year."
China is expected to produce 12 million tonnes of sugar in
the year that began in October, up 15 percent from a year
earlier, but consumption is forecast at 14 million tonnes,
leaving a shortfall of 2 million tonnes.
China's sugar output fell in the past three years,
triggering imports. It bought 1.67 million tonnes in the first
nine months of this year, up 22 percent from a year ago.
But some analysts and traders said Beijing's imports might
pause before resuming next year as domestic prices have eased.
"Other than China, I expect India to sell to Indonesia, east
Africa and the Middle East. Despite higher output in Thailand,
there will be pretty good demand for India's sugar as global
consumption will be strong this year," said Baron, who is in
India to address a conference.
Sugar output in Thailand, the world's second-biggest
exporter, is estimated at a record 10 million tonnes in 2011/12.
"Yes, we have seen severe floods in Thailand but the cane
crop is largely unaffected. Thailand in on course to have a
bumper cane harvest," he said.
But that will not lead to a global glut.
Record output in Thailand and supplies from India would
almost make up an estimated 2.27 percent growth in global
consumption 2011/12 against a "meagre rise in demand" in the
previous year, he said.
Last week, the ISO forecast a global sugar surplus of 4.46
million tonnes in 2011/12, but was not certain if the surplus
phase would continue into the next crop year.
Baron, who has forecast India's 2011/12 output at 25.8
million tonnes, believes the world's top consumer will have an
exportable surplus on 4.0 million to 4.5 million tonnes this
year.
Indians, known for their sweet tooth, consume around 22
million tonnes of sugar annually, with soft drink and
confectionery makers accounting for 65 percent of the demand.
"But the Indian government will allow exports only in
tranches to avoid any rise in local prices. The pattern of
allowing exports in 500,000 tonnes tranches is tried and tested
and the government is likely to stick to it," he said.
A panel of ministers is likely to meet on Tuesday to permit
exports. Traders believe the government will allow 500,000
tonnes, while some say permission could be for 1 million tonnes.
"The market has discounted 500,000 tonnes, largely because
the ministerial panel's meeting has been postponed time and
again," Baron said.
(Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj)