NEW DELHI Nov 21 China, set to resume sugar imports to shore up depleted stocks, could buy the sweetener from India, which is soon likely to permit this year's first tranche of overseas sales, the chief of the International Sugar Organization (ISO) said.

"It makes sense for both India and China to tie up some trade deals," ISO Executive Director Peter Baron told Reuters in an interview.

"In terms of freight and logistics, it makes immense sense and I see some Indian sugar going to China this year."

China is expected to produce 12 million tonnes of sugar in the year that began in October, up 15 percent from a year earlier, but consumption is forecast at 14 million tonnes, leaving a shortfall of 2 million tonnes.

China's sugar output fell in the past three years, triggering imports. It bought 1.67 million tonnes in the first nine months of this year, up 22 percent from a year ago.

But some analysts and traders said Beijing's imports might pause before resuming next year as domestic prices have eased.

"Other than China, I expect India to sell to Indonesia, east Africa and the Middle East. Despite higher output in Thailand, there will be pretty good demand for India's sugar as global consumption will be strong this year," said Baron, who is in India to address a conference.

Sugar output in Thailand, the world's second-biggest exporter, is estimated at a record 10 million tonnes in 2011/12.

"Yes, we have seen severe floods in Thailand but the cane crop is largely unaffected. Thailand in on course to have a bumper cane harvest," he said.

But that will not lead to a global glut.

Record output in Thailand and supplies from India would almost make up an estimated 2.27 percent growth in global consumption 2011/12 against a "meagre rise in demand" in the previous year, he said.

Last week, the ISO forecast a global sugar surplus of 4.46 million tonnes in 2011/12, but was not certain if the surplus phase would continue into the next crop year.

Baron, who has forecast India's 2011/12 output at 25.8 million tonnes, believes the world's top consumer will have an exportable surplus on 4.0 million to 4.5 million tonnes this year.

Indians, known for their sweet tooth, consume around 22 million tonnes of sugar annually, with soft drink and confectionery makers accounting for 65 percent of the demand.

"But the Indian government will allow exports only in tranches to avoid any rise in local prices. The pattern of allowing exports in 500,000 tonnes tranches is tried and tested and the government is likely to stick to it," he said.

A panel of ministers is likely to meet on Tuesday to permit exports. Traders believe the government will allow 500,000 tonnes, while some say permission could be for 1 million tonnes.

"The market has discounted 500,000 tonnes, largely because the ministerial panel's meeting has been postponed time and again," Baron said. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj)