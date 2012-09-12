NEW DELHI, Sept 12 China, the world's second-biggest consumer, is unlikely to import sugar in 2012/13 due to a jump in local production, consultant Jonathan Kingsman said on Wednesday.

"Two major importing nations -- China and Russia -- are expected to be absent from the world market in 2012/13 and naturally it will have a softening impact on global sugar prices," Kingsman told Reuters.

China's 2012/13 sugar output is likely to rise 10.4 percent to 13.8 million tonnes, while Russia's production is likely to be broadly flat at 5.43 million tonnes, he said. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta; writing by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)