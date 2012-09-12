* Russia, China unlikely to import sugar in 2012/13
* China's output to rise 10.4 percent to 13.8 mln T
* Australia seen producing 4.6 mln T in 2012/13 vs 3.86 mln
T yr ago
By Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta
NEW DELHI, Sept 12 Bumper crops and lower
imports by major consumers Russia and China will help sugar
prices to fall further in the 2012/13 marketing year, consultant
Jonathan Kingsman said on Wednesday.
Sugar prices are hovering around two-years lows as
favourable weather in top producers Brazil and India raised
expectations for an increase in output, and the global surplus.
China, the world's second-biggest consumer, is unlikely to
import sugar in the marketing year that starts on Oct. 1 as
local production jumps on the back of high d o mestic prices and
favourable weather for cane, t he head of Swiss-based consultancy
Kingsman SA told Reuters.
Russia is also likely to skip imports due to a surplus from
last year's crop, he added.
"Two major importing nations, China and Russia, are expected
to be absent from the world market in 2012/13 and naturally it
will have a softening impact on global sugar prices," Kingsman
said on the sidelines of the India Kingsman sugar conference in
New Delhi.
"The absence of Chinese import demand is a latest
assessment, while Russian demand has already been factored."
October raw sugar futures in New York rose 1.03
percent to 19.64 cents per lb by 1019 GMT, after hitting a
two-year low for the front month of 18.81 cents last week.
China's sugar output is likely to rise 10.4 percent to 13.8
million tonnes in 2012/13, while Russia's production is likely
to be broadly flat at 5.43 million tonnes, Kingsman said.
Australia, the third-biggest raw sugar exporter, could raise
its production to 4.6 million tonnes in 2012/13 from 3.86
million tonnes, he added.
Sugar output in Brazil's centre-south region, which accounts
for 90 percent of the country's cane output, is expected to rise
to 31.7 million tonnes against 31.3 million in the current year
to end-September.
India, the world's second-biggest sugar producer, is likely
to produce a surplus for a third straight year in a row in
2012/13.
(Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and
Miral Fahmy)