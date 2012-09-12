* Russia, China unlikely to import sugar in 2012/13

* China's output to rise 10.4 percent to 13.8 mln T

* Australia seen producing 4.6 mln T in 2012/13 vs 3.86 mln T yr ago (Adds quotes, details)

By Mayank Bhardwaj and Ratnajyoti Dutta

NEW DELHI, Sept 12 Bumper crops and lower imports by major consumers Russia and China will help sugar prices to fall further in the 2012/13 marketing year, consultant Jonathan Kingsman said on Wednesday.

Sugar prices are hovering around two-years lows as favourable weather in top producers Brazil and India raised expectations for an increase in output, and the global surplus.

China, the world's second-biggest consumer, is unlikely to import sugar in the marketing year that starts on Oct. 1 as local production jumps on the back of high d o mestic prices and favourable weather for cane, t he head of Swiss-based consultancy Kingsman SA told Reuters.

Russia is also likely to skip imports due to a surplus from last year's crop, he added.

"Two major importing nations, China and Russia, are expected to be absent from the world market in 2012/13 and naturally it will have a softening impact on global sugar prices," Kingsman said on the sidelines of the India Kingsman sugar conference in New Delhi.

"The absence of Chinese import demand is a latest assessment, while Russian demand has already been factored."

October raw sugar futures in New York rose 1.03 percent to 19.64 cents per lb by 1019 GMT, after hitting a two-year low for the front month of 18.81 cents last week.

China's sugar output is likely to rise 10.4 percent to 13.8 million tonnes in 2012/13, while Russia's production is likely to be broadly flat at 5.43 million tonnes, Kingsman said.

Australia, the third-biggest raw sugar exporter, could raise its production to 4.6 million tonnes in 2012/13 from 3.86 million tonnes, he added.

Sugar output in Brazil's centre-south region, which accounts for 90 percent of the country's cane output, is expected to rise to 31.7 million tonnes against 31.3 million in the current year to end-September.

India, the world's second-biggest sugar producer, is likely to produce a surplus for a third straight year in a row in 2012/13. (Writing by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Jo Winterbottom and Miral Fahmy)