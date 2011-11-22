BRIEF-Intel to invest $178 mln to advance its R&D innovation in India
* Intel to invest US$178 million to advance its research and development innovation in India Source text - http://intel.ly/2rZf4Dp Further company coverage:
MUMBAI Nov 22 India has decided to scrap the limit up to which traders can stock sugar from Dec. 1, government sources said on Tuesday.
The government had imposed limits when the country was facing a sugar deficit and the industry was seeking abolition of the limits since this year India is set to produce surplus sugar. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and; Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)
MUMBAI, June 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The central bank will order lenders to tip 12 companies into bankruptcy. They account for 25 percent of the nation's total bad loans. That will be a big test for a new insolvency regime. Still, it shows the RBI's determination to clean up the shambles and defend its credibility.