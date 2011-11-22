MUMBAI Nov 22 India has decided to scrap the limit up to which traders can stock sugar from Dec. 1, government sources said on Tuesday.

The government had imposed limits when the country was facing a sugar deficit and the industry was seeking abolition of the limits since this year India is set to produce surplus sugar. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and; Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)