By Rajendra Jadhav and Nigam Prusty
MUMBAI/NEW DELHI, June 10 India has approved
interest-free loans for cash-strapped sugar mills to help them
pay nearly 30 percent of the record $3.3 billion they owe cane
farmers, many of whom are struggling with huge debts as the
first country-wide drought in six years looms.
Mills in India, the world's biggest sugar producer after
Brazil, have been lobbying the government for months seeking
relief as prices of the sweetener have fallen below the cost of
production due to ample supplies.
Sugar cane prices, meanwhile, have jumped over the years due
to the populist policies of state governments to raise minimum
support prices for farmers.
The federal government earlier this year approved a subsidy
to export raw sugar, although that failed to boost shipments
amid a global glut. On Wednesday, a ministerial committee
chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to provide a loan
of 60 billion Indian rupees ($940 million) to mills for which
the government will bear the interest for a year.
"This is a significant immediate step to provide relief to
farmers," Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari told reporters
after the committee's meeting, which also cleared a proposal to
raise imports of pulses to cool prices.
Farmers welcomed the move, and shares of companies like
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd, Sree Renuka Sugars Ltd
, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd, Andhra Sugars Ltd
, Mawana Sugar and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
jumped as much as 17 percent.
"The government should make sure that mills pay us fair and
remunerative price," said Raghunath Patil, a farmer from top
sugar producing Maharashtra state. "If mills pay us in the next
few weeks, it will help us buy seeds and fertilisers."
A senior industry official said the loan will do little to
prop up sugar prices critical to sustaining the industry.
"Instead of the loan, the government should have created a
buffer stock," said the official, who declined to be named.
India, the world's biggest sugar consumer, is likely to
start the 2015/16 marketing year starting Oct. 1 with
carry-forward stocks of 10.3 million tonnes, up 37 percent from
the current year, an industry body said last week.
The country is likely to produce 28.5 million tonnes of
sugar in the current marketing year ending on Sept. 30, nearly
4.5 million tonnes higher than local requirement. Exports could
be just 700,000-800,000 tonnes.
($1 = 63.8500 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Tom Hogue)