DUBAI Feb 9 Abinash Verma, head of the Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA), said on Sunday he hoped Indian authorities would announce a sugar production incentives package to aid cash-strapped mills this week.

"The assistance has to come now and it will come this week," Verma told the Platts Kingsman Dubai sugar conference.

"There is hardly any time to produce raw sugar," he added, referring to the closing period of the crush.

"The opportunity is there. The opportunity goes down slowly if this matter gets delayed further."

Verma was referring to recent deferrals of a decision on a raw sugar production incentives package by Indian authorities.

The deferrals have contributed to a recent rally in raw sugar futures from last month's 3-1/2-year low, dealers said.

Indian millers hope that an incentives package will stimulate mills to export raw sugar from substantial stocks to the world market.

The conference runs until Feb. 11. (Reporting by David Brough; Editing by Robert Birsel)