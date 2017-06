NEW DELHI May 31 India produced 25.5 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and May 31, up 8 percent from the year-ago period, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Thursday.

It said output in the western Indian state of Maharashtra was at 8.97 million tonnes, up from 8.91 million tonnes a year ago while that from northern Uttar Pradesh state was at 6.96 million tonnes, up 18 percent.

India is expected to produce 26 million tonnes in the 12 months starting Oct. 1, 2011 - higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj in New Delhi and Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai; editing by Malini Menon)