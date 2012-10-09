NEW DELHI Oct 9 India, the world's second biggest sugar producer, is likely to produce 23.5 to 24 million tonnes of sugar in 2012/13 year started on Oct. 1, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar said on Tuesday.

The world's top consumer had produced around 26 million tonnes sugar in 2011/12 against local demand of around 22 million tonnes.

Drought in key producing Maharashtra and Karnataka states hurt vegetative growth of cane this year. (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta and Mayank Bhardwaj)