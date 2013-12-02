NEW DELHI Dec 2 Most sugar mills in India have
started crushing after a delay of nearly a month due to a
dispute with farmers over cane price, but the delay is unlikely
to trim the production of the sweetener, a senior industry
official told Reuters on Monday.
India, the world's second biggest sugar producer, started
the 2013/14 marketing year that began on Oct. 1 with a
carry-forward stocks of 8.8 million tonnes and is likely to
produce 25 million tonnes this year, compared with its annual
sugar consumption of around 23 million tonnes.
The surplus gives India an opportunity to export 3 to 4
million tonnes in 2013/14, but, to make that viable, global
prices need to rise from the current level, said Abinash Verma,
director general of the Indian Sugar Mills Association.
On Sunday, mills in India's second-biggest sugar producing
Uttar Pradesh state temporarily resolved a dispute with the
local government over payments to cane farmers.
In the top sugar producing Maharashtra state, mills started
crushing on Sunday after a leading farmers' organisation
suspended protests that had kept factories idle.
