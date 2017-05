NEW DELHI, Sept 28 India's sugar production in 2016/17 marketing year is likely to fall 7 percent to 23.37 million tonnes from a year ago as back-to-back droughts ravaged cane crop in the biggest producing state, an industry body said.

The world's biggest sugar consumer is likely to start the new season with an opening stock of 7.5 million tonnes, Tarun Sawhney, head of Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) told Kingsman Asia Sugar Conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

"There will be enough sugar available in 2016/17 season to meet the domestic demand of about 25.6 million tonnes," he said.

Sugar marketing year starts from Oct. 1. The western Indian state of Maharashtra is the country's top producer of cane. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Malini Menon)