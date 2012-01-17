ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits steady; bank Tier 2 in demand
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
MUMBAI Jan 17 India has produced 10.45 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1 and Jan. 15, up 1.7 million tonnes from a year ago, due to good recovery rate in the top producing Maharashtra state, the Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, said on Tuesday.
Higher output could boost the chances of more sugar exports by the government which has already allowed 1 million tonnes of overseas sales in the 2011/12 season that began in October 2011.
India, the world's top sugar consumer, has estimated it will produce 25 million tonnes in the season, higher than the annual demand of about 22 million tonnes.
India's sugar season starts from Oct. 1. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
